Apparent murder-suicide leaves 2 dead
A MAN AND A WOMAN were found fatally shot in an upstairs bedroom of this house at 605 Palm Drive, just west of Findlay, on Monday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheCourier.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fire chief objects to planned roundabout
|Tue
|RuffnReddy
|2
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Mar 19
|Jane Patterson
|39
|Frampton
|Mar 17
|Dcxxbh34
|1
|Vote for Donald J. Trump
|Mar 16
|giddy
|2
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Mar 9
|big johnson
|16
|moneyv
|Mar 1
|dud
|3
|gayyy (Jun '15)
|Mar 1
|dud
|4
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC