Anita Hill recounts struggles in Toledo talk

Toledoan Twyla Wheaton, right, listens to Anita Hill speak during the Authors! Authors! event at the Toledo-Lucas County Public Library. Anita Hill, who in 1991 paved the way to better awareness of gender equality in the workplace when she testified during U.S. Supreme Court justice nominee Clarence Thomas' confirmation hearing that he had sexually harassed her, told a sold-out crowd Wednesday in Toledo that while her experience seemed grim at the time, it is a reminder of how far we have come.

