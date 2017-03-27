"Angel of Death" serial killer dead a...

"Angel of Death" serial killer dead after attack in prison

Read more: CBS News

Donald Harvey, a serial killer who became known as the "Angel of Death" and pleaded guilty in 1987 to 37 murders of hospital patients while working as a nurse's aide in Cincinnati and London, Kentucky, during the 1970s and '80s, is seen a photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction. TOLEDO, Ohio -- A serial killer known as the "Angel of Death" after he admitted killing three dozen hospital patients in Ohio and Kentucky died Thursday, two days after investigators said he was attacked in prison, Ohio's prisons department said.

