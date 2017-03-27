'Angel of Death' serial killer badly beaten in Ohio prison
Authorities say a serial killer who admitted killing three dozen hospital patients in Ohio and Kentucky during the 1970s and '80s has been badly beaten inside his prison cell. A spokeswoman for Ohio's prison system says 64-year-old Donald Harvey was hospitalized after being found Tuesday at the state's prison in Toledo.
