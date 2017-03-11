Ancient tradition: Torah commissioned for Chabad's planned expansion
Professor Stephen L. Goldman is spending upward of $40,000 to sponsor a March 26 event in which people from Chabad House on King Road in Sylvania will begin the process of creating their own community torah. A rare opportunity for northwest Ohio's Jewish community to participate in the writing of a torah is set for March 26 at Chabad House of Greater Toledo, 2728 King Rd., in Sylvania Township.
