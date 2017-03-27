Amtrak train that stopped in Toledo h...

Amtrak train that stopped in Toledo has derailed in Chicago

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Toledo Blade

Amtrak's westbound Lake Shore Limited train, which stopped in Toledo earlier today, has derailed at low speed while approaching Chicago Union Station, according to Chicago news media reports. Video posted to the website of WMAQ-TV, Channel 5 shows three coaches on the train derailed, with two of them in a zig-zag pattern.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Toledo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15) Sun Goran 40
gayyy (Jun '15) Fri Dyl 5
News Fire chief objects to planned roundabout Mar 21 RuffnReddy 2
Frampton Mar 17 Dcxxbh34 1
Vote for Donald J. Trump Mar 16 giddy 2
Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15) Mar 9 big johnson 16
moneyv Mar 1 dud 3
See all Toledo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Toledo Forum Now

Toledo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Toledo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Iran
  1. Wall Street
  2. Mexico
  3. Oakland
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Toledo, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,257 • Total comments across all topics: 279,857,696

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC