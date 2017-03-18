Activists call for justice to recuse ...

Activists call for justice to recuse herself

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Toledo Blade

An Ohio abortion-rights group is demanding Ohio Supreme Court Justice Sharon Kennedy step down from a court case that could decide the fate of Toledo's only remaining abortion clinic. Kellie Copeland, executive director of NARAL Pro-Choice Ohio, called for Justice Kennedy's recusal from deciding a lower court's ruling on state regulations governing Capital Care Network in Toledo following a speech she gave Friday to the Greater Toledo Right to Life.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Toledo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Frampton 13 hr Dcxxbh34 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15) 21 hr Kbowen82 38
Vote for Donald J. Trump Thu giddy 2
Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15) Mar 9 big johnson 16
News Fire chief objects to planned roundabout Mar 2 Joyce Theisen 1
moneyv Mar 1 dud 3
gayyy (Jun '15) Mar 1 dud 4
See all Toledo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Toledo Forum Now

Toledo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Toledo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Northern Ireland
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wikileaks
 

Toledo, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,357 • Total comments across all topics: 279,639,442

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC