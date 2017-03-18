Activists call for justice to recuse herself

An Ohio abortion-rights group is demanding Ohio Supreme Court Justice Sharon Kennedy step down from a court case that could decide the fate of Toledo's only remaining abortion clinic. Kellie Copeland, executive director of NARAL Pro-Choice Ohio, called for Justice Kennedy's recusal from deciding a lower court's ruling on state regulations governing Capital Care Network in Toledo following a speech she gave Friday to the Greater Toledo Right to Life.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.