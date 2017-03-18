Activists call for justice to recuse herself
An Ohio abortion-rights group is demanding Ohio Supreme Court Justice Sharon Kennedy step down from a court case that could decide the fate of Toledo's only remaining abortion clinic. Kellie Copeland, executive director of NARAL Pro-Choice Ohio, called for Justice Kennedy's recusal from deciding a lower court's ruling on state regulations governing Capital Care Network in Toledo following a speech she gave Friday to the Greater Toledo Right to Life.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Frampton
|13 hr
|Dcxxbh34
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|21 hr
|Kbowen82
|38
|Vote for Donald J. Trump
|Thu
|giddy
|2
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Mar 9
|big johnson
|16
|Fire chief objects to planned roundabout
|Mar 2
|Joyce Theisen
|1
|moneyv
|Mar 1
|dud
|3
|gayyy (Jun '15)
|Mar 1
|dud
|4
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC