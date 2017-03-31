4 Toledo-area entities partner in $8.75M NextTech
Four of northwest Ohio's major institutions on Thursday announced they are partnering to further local entrepreneurship through an $8.75 million investment, with half of the funding coming from a state grant awarded the day before. Frank Calzonetti, left, Vice President of Government Relations at UT, and Mike Ogawa, Founding Vice President for Research and Economic Development at BGSU, listen at Thursday's NextTech announcement.
