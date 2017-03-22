22 indicted for selling large amounts of heroin, cocaine
The indictment says the group made multiple shipments of drugs, including one that included seven kilograms of cocaine and four kilograms of heroin. According to the indictment, beginning in 2012, the group then brought the drugs into Toledo and sold them around the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|19 hr
|big johnson
|16
|Fire chief objects to planned roundabout
|Mar 2
|Joyce Theisen
|1
|moneyv
|Mar 1
|dud
|3
|gayyy (Jun '15)
|Mar 1
|dud
|4
|Help please
|Mar 1
|dud
|2
|Ohio police must collect data on suspect race u...
|Feb 27
|They cannot kill ...
|4
|Bought new car
|Feb 15
|Sad Dad
|1
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC