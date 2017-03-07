2 former Lucas County officers face theft charges
A Lucas County jail corrections officer was fired Monday, and a second officer previously resigned as a result of theft charges from Walmart in Holland. Both Denise Alexander and Charlana Brown recently left the Lucas County Sheriff's Office, and each has a pending misdemeanor case in Sylvania Municipal Court.
