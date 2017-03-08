1958 FC-150 Forward Control With a Swedish Flair

The Swedes have long been Jeep nuts. Aside from the World War II jeep, which was the foundation stone for much of the European continent's fascination with Jeeps, Swedish truck maker, Scania-Vabis, made a deal with Willys-Overland in 1946 and began importing Jeeps of all types and continued into the mid-1960s.

