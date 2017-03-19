1 injured in shooting on Stickney

1 injured in shooting on Stickney

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Toledo Blade

At least one male was shot early Saturday in North Toledo and taken to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center. Guidelines: Please keep your comments smart and civil.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Toledo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Frampton Fri Dcxxbh34 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15) Fri Kbowen82 38
Vote for Donald J. Trump Mar 16 giddy 2
Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15) Mar 9 big johnson 16
News Fire chief objects to planned roundabout Mar 2 Joyce Theisen 1
moneyv Mar 1 dud 3
gayyy (Jun '15) Mar 1 dud 4
See all Toledo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Toledo Forum Now

Toledo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Toledo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
 

Toledo, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,900 • Total comments across all topics: 279,657,641

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC