Woman accused of rape pleaded guilty to of public indecency
A Toledo woman accused of raping a 14-year-old boy "reluctantly" pleaded guilty today to a misdemeanor charge of public indecency. Kimberly Sheppard, 42, of the 800 block of Wright Street was then sentenced by Lucas County Common Pleas Judge Michael Goulding to 180 days at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.
