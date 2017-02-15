When Al Jarreau played Toledo

Grammy-winning jazz vocalist Al Jarreau, who died Sunday at age 76, headlined the 2006 Art Tatum Jazz Heritage Festival in International Park as well as a 1996 indoor concert that was part of a three-day festival. "Al was a friend of the Toledo Jazz Society and supported our Art Tatum Jazz Heritage Festivals," said Jeff Jaffe, president of Harold Jaffe Jewelers and the Art Tatum Jazz Society.

