West Toledoan sentenced to 15 years
As recommended in a plea agreement, a West Toledo man who stabbed his mother's boyfriend to death was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in prison. Lucas County Common Pleas Judge James Bates also tacked 15 months onto Jack Birdsell's prison sentence for violating terms of his community control from an unrelated 2014 conviction for conspiracy to commit robbery.
