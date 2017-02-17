Waterville ready for switch-over from...

Waterville ready for switch-over from Toledo to BG drinking water

On Tuesday February 21, the City of Waterville will begin getting their drinking water from Bowling Green instead of Toledo. In 2015, the city signed a contract with Bowling Green to have a pipeline connect them across the Maumee River in order to reduce costs.

