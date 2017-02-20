Waterville makes first move on water choice

Waterville Mayor Lori Brodie said Waterville was partly motivated to the 25-year deal with Bowling Green because it fears Toledo water rates will continue to rise to pay for $500 million in upgrades at the Collins Park Water Treatment Plant, pictured here, mandated by the Ohio EPA. The small city of Waterville struck the first blow against Toledo's water-sale monopoly when it agreed in 2015 to instead buy water from Bowling Green - a move that may have emboldened other suburbs to push harder for a regional partnership while threatening to build their own treatment plants.

