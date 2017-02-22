Waterville cuts off pipes from Toledo
The city of Waterville switched water sources Tuesday, starting to draw water from Bowling Green after shutting off its connection to the city of Toledo. The valve letting Toledo water into Waterville's distribution network was shut off early, between 6 and 7 a.m. and before the morning peak, city administrator Jim Bagdonas said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Help please
|Mon
|Cocohunter18
|1
|Bought new car
|Feb 15
|Sad Dad
|1
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Feb 13
|rockets1994
|15
|Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16)
|Feb 7
|dcool
|376
|moneyv
|Jan 29
|sure
|2
|KOB-TV Announces New Chief Meteorologist (Dec '08)
|Jan '17
|Rachel
|110
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Jan '17
|Wendo
|36
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC