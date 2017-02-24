Vikings 2017 Draft Prospect Spotlight: Toledo RB Kareem Hunt

Nov 9, 2016; Chicago, IL, USA; Toledo Rockets running back Kareem Hunt rushes the ball against the Northern Illinois Huskies during the first half at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports One of the biggest risers of the draft season, can this former Toledo running back help add to a talented Minnesota Vikings backfield? Coming into this season as a relatively unknown, the rise of Toledo running back Kareem Hunt has been stellar.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheVikingAge.