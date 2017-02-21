UT's Board of Trustees approves 'master plan'
The Board of Trustees of the University of Toledo endorsed a plan to establish a guide to the evolution of UT's campuses. "This 10-year plan is the result of months of collaborations with our students, faculty, staff, trustees, neighbors and other stakeholders to guide future decision making for our physical campuses to support the University's mission to serve students and benefit the community," said Jason Toth, UT associate vice president for facilities and construction.
