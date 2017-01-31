UT students and community attend second post-election forum
Students and community members were looking understand the effects of President Trump's recent actions at the University of Toledo post-election forum focused on criminal justice. President Trump announced his nomination for the Supreme Court Tuesday and Monday night he fired and replaced the acting attorney general.
