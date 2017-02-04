Uniting against hate, for more inclusion
Horace Huse, left, Amanjeev Singh, and Emmett Kodri attend the Multifaith Council of Northwest Ohio breakfast drew area clergy and faith leaders for a message of tolerance. Katie Dougherty of Ottawa Hills, center, holds her daughter Roz, 8, as they join dozens of people in singing two verses of Beethoven's, 'Ode to Joy' and 'America the Beautiful' at the home of the Eltatawy family in Sylvania Township.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16)
|Feb 2
|Macis
|385
|moneyv
|Jan 29
|sure
|2
|KOB-TV Announces New Chief Meteorologist (Dec '08)
|Jan 16
|Rachel
|110
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Jan 16
|Wendo
|36
|Driver in Ohio Toledo area
|Jan 13
|Rick
|1
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Jan 11
|GlassMaster
|14
|Manager
|Jan 8
|meh
|2
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC