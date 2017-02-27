Two charged in connection to death of Maumee teen
Travis Durden, 32, of 1500 block of Berdan Avenue faces charges of complicity to both murder and aggravated robbery. He was arrested late Friday and remained held today in the Lucas County jail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Comments
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ohio police must collect data on suspect race u...
|7 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|4
|Help please
|Feb 20
|Cocohunter18
|1
|Bought new car
|Feb 15
|Sad Dad
|1
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Feb 13
|rockets1994
|15
|Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16)
|Feb 7
|dcool
|376
|moneyv
|Jan 29
|sure
|2
|KOB-TV Announces New Chief Meteorologist (Dec '08)
|Jan '17
|Rachel
|110
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC