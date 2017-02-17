TPS students getting a up-close look at a fire truck at Owens Community College
First responders are always in demand in our community, and Toledo Public Schools is giving students an opportunity to get a jump start in that career field. Nearly 50 students from all TPS high schools came to Owens Community College on Friday to tour the facility and learn what it takes to get their EMT basic certification.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bought new car
|Feb 15
|Sad Dad
|1
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Feb 13
|rockets1994
|15
|Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16)
|Feb 7
|dcool
|389
|moneyv
|Jan 29
|sure
|2
|KOB-TV Announces New Chief Meteorologist (Dec '08)
|Jan '17
|Rachel
|110
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Jan '17
|Wendo
|36
|Driver in Ohio Toledo area
|Jan '17
|Rick
|1
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC