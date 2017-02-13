TPS community mourns loss of Woodward coach
"Ms. Tracy Hatfield, the softball and volleyball coach at Woodward High School, passed away early this morning. Coach Tracy, as she was lovingly referred to by her players, was passionate about softball.
