Toledoan, 61, is sentenced in sexual-imposition case
A Toledo man accused of molesting a 9-year-old girl entered an Alford plea to gross sexual imposition Thursday in Lucas County Common Pleas Court. Judge Stacy Cook then sentenced Dellsworth Taylor, 61, of the 1800 block of Macomber Street to 42 months in prison.
