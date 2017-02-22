Toledoan, 19, shot, killed in his vehicle
Cethus Manning II spent an early Tuesday morning after work sharing a conversation in North Toledo with his girlfriend of several years. And then, a gunman approached Mr. Manning's vehicle at about 5:10 a.m. in the 100 block of Everett Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Comments
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Help please
|Mon
|Cocohunter18
|1
|Bought new car
|Feb 15
|Sad Dad
|1
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Feb 13
|rockets1994
|15
|Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16)
|Feb 7
|dcool
|376
|moneyv
|Jan 29
|sure
|2
|KOB-TV Announces New Chief Meteorologist (Dec '08)
|Jan '17
|Rachel
|110
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Jan '17
|Wendo
|36
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC