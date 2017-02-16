Toledo woman's rap sheet growing for ...

Toledo woman's rap sheet growing for crimes she never committed

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: WTOL-TV Toledo

A Toledo woman has become a victim in a strange case of stolen identity. And it's landed her in Toledo Municipal Court three times for crimes she did not commit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Toledo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bought new car 21 hr Sad Dad 1
Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15) Feb 13 rockets1994 15
News Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16) Feb 7 dcool 389
moneyv Jan 29 sure 2
News KOB-TV Announces New Chief Meteorologist (Dec '08) Jan '17 Rachel 110
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15) Jan '17 Wendo 36
Driver in Ohio Toledo area Jan '17 Rick 1
See all Toledo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Toledo Forum Now

Toledo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Toledo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Toledo, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,943 • Total comments across all topics: 278,928,600

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC