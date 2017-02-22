Toledo to sell land to Monclova Township
Council voted 10-0 Tuesday in favor of selling the land for $26,470 per acre for the property at the intersection of North Jerome Road and Southpine Court, in an area known as Triad Business Park, to Investment Prospects LLC. The firm plans to develop the property with a "flex/a light industrial building" of between 8,000 and 10,000 square feet, said Calvin Lawshe, Toledo's development director. Councilman Lindsay Webb was not present.
