Toledo Police name suspect in Craigslist scam
Toledo Police have identified the suspect involved in a rental home scam on the website Craigslist last month, that left a family of seven without a home. Detectives say John Blue Jr., 29, is accused of creating an ad on Craigslist for a rental home that he does not own, then scamming several families who responded to the ad.
