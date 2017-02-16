Toledo offers troubled urban gardener alternative sites
Thomas Jackson cleans up a pile of wood chips, branches and tree stumps in an attempt to beautify the neighborhood around his Milburn Ave. home in Toledo in January, 2016. One week before a court-ordered deadline to remove piles of wood chips from central city vacant lots, urban farmer Thomas Jackson has been offered a vacant factory lot in lieu of his controversial residential sites.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
