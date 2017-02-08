Toledo man sentenced to life for stab...

Toledo man sentenced to life for stabbing death

A Toledo man who fatally stabbed his son's grandmother and wounded her husband was sentenced today to life in prison with parole eligibility after 37 years. Michael Dean, 32, of the 3500 block of West Alexis Road entered Alford pleas - not admitting guilt - Jan. 23 to aggravated murder and felonious assault for the May 14 attack on Suzanne and Bruce Dixon at their Dixon Street home.

