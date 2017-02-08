Toledo man sentenced to life for stabbing death
A Toledo man who fatally stabbed his son's grandmother and wounded her husband was sentenced today to life in prison with parole eligibility after 37 years. Michael Dean, 32, of the 3500 block of West Alexis Road entered Alford pleas - not admitting guilt - Jan. 23 to aggravated murder and felonious assault for the May 14 attack on Suzanne and Bruce Dixon at their Dixon Street home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16)
|23 hr
|dcool
|389
|moneyv
|Jan 29
|sure
|2
|KOB-TV Announces New Chief Meteorologist (Dec '08)
|Jan 16
|Rachel
|110
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Jan 16
|Wendo
|36
|Driver in Ohio Toledo area
|Jan 13
|Rick
|1
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Jan 11
|GlassMaster
|14
|Manager
|Jan 8
|meh
|2
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC