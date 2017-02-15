Toledo man pleads guilty over strikin...

Toledo man pleads guilty over striking nephew, 2

A Toledo man who struck a 2-year-old boy in the abdomen, causing serious injuries, pleaded guilty Monday to endangering children. Ruben R. Castro, 28, of the 600 block of Oswald Street faces up to eight years in prison when he is sentenced Feb. 27 by Lucas County Common Pleas Judge Dean Mandros.

