Toledo man pleaded guilty in September shooting death
A Toledo man charged in the murder of Bobby Gittens last September pleaded guilty today to involuntary manslaughter and a firearm specification. Darnell Walker, 27, of the 2200 block of Auburn Avenue also pleaded guilty to felonious assault and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer for two separate incidents.
