Toledo man gets life in prison for shooting friend

41 min ago

A Toledo man who shot his friend to death in a dispute was sentenced today to life in prison with parole eligibility after he serves 23 years. Marcus Harris, 24, of the 2700 block of Tremainsville Road entered Alford pleas not admitting guilt Jan. 19 and was found guilty by Lucas County Common Pleas Judge Ruth Ann Franks of aggravated murder and a firearm specification.

