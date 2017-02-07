Toledo man gets life in prison for shooting friend
A Toledo man who shot his friend to death in a dispute was sentenced today to life in prison with parole eligibility after he serves 23 years. Marcus Harris, 24, of the 2700 block of Tremainsville Road entered Alford pleas not admitting guilt Jan. 19 and was found guilty by Lucas County Common Pleas Judge Ruth Ann Franks of aggravated murder and a firearm specification.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16)
|14 min
|Neighbor
|388
|moneyv
|Jan 29
|sure
|2
|KOB-TV Announces New Chief Meteorologist (Dec '08)
|Jan 16
|Rachel
|110
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Jan 16
|Wendo
|36
|Driver in Ohio Toledo area
|Jan 13
|Rick
|1
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Jan 11
|GlassMaster
|14
|Manager
|Jan 8
|meh
|2
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC