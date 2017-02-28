Toledo man gets 8 years in prison for shooting death

A Toledo man who shot and killed a man he said was his friend was sentenced today to eight years in prison by Lucas County Common Pleas Judge Stacy Cook. Bryan Thomas, 21, of the 3200 block of Kimball Avenue entered Alford pleas Feb. 24 and was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter with a firearm specification and participating in a criminal gang for fatally shooting Martel Miller, 22, of Toledo Dec. 21, 2015.

