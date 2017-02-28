Toledo man gets 8 years in prison for shooting death
A Toledo man who shot and killed a man he said was his friend was sentenced today to eight years in prison by Lucas County Common Pleas Judge Stacy Cook. Bryan Thomas, 21, of the 3200 block of Kimball Avenue entered Alford pleas Feb. 24 and was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter with a firearm specification and participating in a criminal gang for fatally shooting Martel Miller, 22, of Toledo Dec. 21, 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ohio police must collect data on suspect race u...
|Mon
|They cannot kill ...
|4
|Help please
|Feb 20
|Cocohunter18
|1
|Bought new car
|Feb 15
|Sad Dad
|1
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Feb 13
|rockets1994
|15
|Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16)
|Feb 7
|dcool
|376
|moneyv
|Jan 29
|sure
|2
|KOB-TV Announces New Chief Meteorologist (Dec '08)
|Jan '17
|Rachel
|110
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC