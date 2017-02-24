Toledo man enters Alford plea in 2015 murder case
A Toledo man charged with murder in a 2015 North Toledo shooting entered Alford pleas today and was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter and participating in a criminal gang. Bryan Thomas, Jr., 21, of the 3200 block of Kimball Avenue also was found guilty of a firearm specification that will add three years to whatever prison sentence he receives for his part in the Dec. 21, 2015 death of Martel Miller, 22. Lucas County Common Pleas Judge Stacy Cook told Thomas he faces a maximum of 22 years in prison when he is sentenced Tuesday.
