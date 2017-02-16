Toledo man charged with spray-painting anti-Arab message
EDS NOTE: VULGAR LANGUAGE BEHIND THE WORD TOLEDO - FILE - This Jan. 12, 2017, file photo, shows a heart and the word "Toledo" that Souheir Eltatawy says her daughter painted, covers a swastika and graffiti cursing Arabs that a vandal had spray-painted two days before on the garage door of the Lebanese family's home in the Toledo, Ohio, suburb of Sylvania Township, Ohio. Sylvania Township, Ohio, police say in a Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, court filing, that Osama Nazzal, of Toledo, Ohio, is being charged with a second-degree misdemeanor count of criminal damaging the home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bought new car
|21 hr
|Sad Dad
|1
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Feb 13
|rockets1994
|15
|Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16)
|Feb 7
|dcool
|389
|moneyv
|Jan 29
|sure
|2
|KOB-TV Announces New Chief Meteorologist (Dec '08)
|Jan '17
|Rachel
|110
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Jan '17
|Wendo
|36
|Driver in Ohio Toledo area
|Jan '17
|Rick
|1
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC