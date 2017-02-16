Toledo man charged with spray-paintin...

Toledo man charged with spray-painting anti-Arab message

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

EDS NOTE: VULGAR LANGUAGE BEHIND THE WORD TOLEDO - FILE - This Jan. 12, 2017, file photo, shows a heart and the word "Toledo" that Souheir Eltatawy says her daughter painted, covers a swastika and graffiti cursing Arabs that a vandal had spray-painted two days before on the garage door of the Lebanese family's home in the Toledo, Ohio, suburb of Sylvania Township, Ohio. Sylvania Township, Ohio, police say in a Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, court filing, that Osama Nazzal, of Toledo, Ohio, is being charged with a second-degree misdemeanor count of criminal damaging the home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Toledo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bought new car 21 hr Sad Dad 1
Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15) Feb 13 rockets1994 15
News Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16) Feb 7 dcool 389
moneyv Jan 29 sure 2
News KOB-TV Announces New Chief Meteorologist (Dec '08) Jan '17 Rachel 110
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15) Jan '17 Wendo 36
Driver in Ohio Toledo area Jan '17 Rick 1
See all Toledo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Toledo Forum Now

Toledo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Toledo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Toledo, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,879 • Total comments across all topics: 278,928,618

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC