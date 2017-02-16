Toledo man charged with spray-painting anti-Arab message

EDS NOTE: VULGAR LANGUAGE BEHIND THE WORD TOLEDO - FILE - This Jan. 12, 2017, file photo, shows a heart and the word "Toledo" that Souheir Eltatawy says her daughter painted, covers a swastika and graffiti cursing Arabs that a vandal had spray-painted two days before on the garage door of the Lebanese family's home in the Toledo, Ohio, suburb of Sylvania Township, Ohio. Sylvania Township, Ohio, police say in a Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, court filing, that Osama Nazzal, of Toledo, Ohio, is being charged with a second-degree misdemeanor count of criminal damaging the home.

