Toledo man charged in 2016 overdose d...

Toledo man charged in 2016 overdose death

Next Story Prev Story
13 min ago Read more: WTOL-TV Toledo

Scott A. Gorsuch was arrested and charged with two felonies for the death of a Toledo man back in June of 2016. "You don't always have everything in front of you when you walk into the door," explained Chief Glenn Goss, Rossford Police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Toledo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16) Thu Macis 385
moneyv Jan 29 sure 2
News KOB-TV Announces New Chief Meteorologist (Dec '08) Jan 16 Rachel 110
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15) Jan 16 Wendo 36
Driver in Ohio Toledo area Jan 13 Rick 1
Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15) Jan 11 GlassMaster 14
Manager Jan 8 meh 2
See all Toledo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Toledo Forum Now

Toledo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Toledo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

Toledo, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,854 • Total comments across all topics: 278,533,724

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC