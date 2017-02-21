Toledo Jeep Workers Get Temporary Furloughs for New Wrangler
Change can be good or bad, but either way, it's frequently disruptive. In this case, employees at the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles assembly plant in Toledo, Ohio, are taking some temporary pain for long-term gain while retooling begins for the next-generation JL Wrangler.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Four Wheeler.
Comments
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Help please
|Mon
|Cocohunter18
|1
|Bought new car
|Feb 15
|Sad Dad
|1
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Feb 13
|rockets1994
|15
|Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16)
|Feb 7
|dcool
|376
|moneyv
|Jan 29
|sure
|2
|KOB-TV Announces New Chief Meteorologist (Dec '08)
|Jan '17
|Rachel
|110
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Jan '17
|Wendo
|36
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC