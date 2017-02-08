Toledo Fire Museum celebrates first b...

Toledo Fire Museum celebrates first black officer

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WTOL-TV Toledo

Alfred L. Stuart was known throughout Toledo for his service to his community. But his distinction goes beyond his service.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Toledo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16) Tue dcool 389
moneyv Jan 29 sure 2
News KOB-TV Announces New Chief Meteorologist (Dec '08) Jan 16 Rachel 110
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15) Jan 16 Wendo 36
Driver in Ohio Toledo area Jan 13 Rick 1
Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15) Jan 11 GlassMaster 14
Manager Jan '17 meh 2
See all Toledo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Toledo Forum Now

Toledo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Toledo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. American Idol
  3. Gunman
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
 

Toledo, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,743 • Total comments across all topics: 278,701,135

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC