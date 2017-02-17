Toledo council president found unconscious on night of city address
The Toledo City Council president was found unconscious in a downtown parking lot after drinking in a bar the night of the state of the city address last week, The Blade has learned. Steven Steel, who has been a councilman since July, 2007 and president for two years, said he was likely attacked but cannot remember what happened to him just after 11 p.m. Feb. 9. "Something happened to me in the parking lot," he said.
