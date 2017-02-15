Toledo council mulls street-light request
Toledo City Council Tuesday reviewed a plan to install street lights on Garden Estates Drive from Sylvania Avenue to Rose Garden Drive. Council could vote next week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Comments
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Mon
|rockets1994
|15
|Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16)
|Feb 7
|dcool
|389
|moneyv
|Jan 29
|sure
|2
|KOB-TV Announces New Chief Meteorologist (Dec '08)
|Jan 16
|Rachel
|110
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Jan 16
|Wendo
|36
|Driver in Ohio Toledo area
|Jan '17
|Rick
|1
|Manager
|Jan '17
|meh
|2
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC