Ten years later, Det. Keith Dressel's memory lives on
Even 10 years after his tragic death, Toledo police detective Keith Dressel is making the city of Toledo a better and safer place to live. There's a scholarship, an annual blood drive, and even an yearly police sting called the Dirty Boy Blitz to remember and honor Keith and his service to the Glass City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.
