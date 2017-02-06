TARTA sets hearings on plans

TARTA sets hearings on plans

Scheduled TARTA bus service should be popular with King Branch Library patrons, Benjamin Malczewski, a Toledo-Lucas County Public Library spokesman, said. The Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority has scheduled public hearings next week to discuss adding regular buses along King and Brint roads to a new library branch and nearby shopping and elder-care destinations.

