Syrian refugees arrive in Toledo, but two of their children remain overseas
As the fight over the travel ban continues, a family of five from Syria was separated on their way to Toledo. After spending three years waiting their turn in Turkey, the parents and one adult child finally arrived in the US, but without two of their family members.
