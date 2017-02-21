Senator Brown coming to Toledo to discuss infrastructure plan
Senator Brown, along with Toledo community partners at the City of Toledo's Street, Bridges, and Harbor Department, will discuss the need for road repairs in the city, and the wider effort to update infrastructure while creating jobs. After President Trump promised $1 trillion of infrastructure investment Brown says he wants to make sure he keeps his word.
