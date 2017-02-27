Sen. Sherrod Brown speaks in Toledo on need for infrastructure
Sen. Sherrod Brown , speaking on the need for infrastructure monies with U. S. made materials and prevailing wages. Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown brought his campaign to Toledo today to get President Donald Trump to live up to a campaign promise to undertake a $1 trillion infrastructure effort.
