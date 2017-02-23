Rural Mexico influences local art exhibit
Works created during the Rasquache Art Residency in rural Mexico will be on exhibit at the Jose Martinez Memorial Galeria. The exhibit, hosted by the Sofia Quintero Cultural Center in South Toledo, opens with a reception from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday.
