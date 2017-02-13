Roy E. Barnes: 1930-2017

Roy E. Barnes, an associate professor in education who managed the periodicals collection at the University of Toledo, died Feb. 6 of pancreatic cancer at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Toledo. He was 86. Mr. Barnes, who lived in South Toledo, was on the university faculty for more than 35 years, much of that as the serials librarian in charge of buying newspapers, journals, and magazines for Carlson Library and getting them bound, said his son, Paul Barnes.

